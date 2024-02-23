PennDOT to repair potholes on 40-plus state highways across Philadelphia region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PennDOT crews will repair potholes on more than 40 state highways starting next week, the transportation department announced Friday.

Crews will restrict travel lanes on these highways to patch areas of deteriorating pavement. Drivers should stay alert and expect intermittent lane closures and possible slowdowns when driving near work crews.

PennDOT reminds drivers that all of the repairs are contingent on weather conditions.

The work locations are divided up by county.

Bucks County

Route 113 (Souderton Road), Hilltown Township and Silverdale Borough.

Route 152 (Walnut Street), Perkasie Borough and Hilltown Township.

Route 232 (Second Street Pike), Northampton Township.

Bristol Road, Warrington, Warminster townships.

Butler Avenue, New Britain Township, Chalfont, Doylestown boroughs.

Mearns Road, Warwick, Warminster townships.

Street Road, Warrington Township.

New Falls Road, Falls Township.

Pennsbury Road, Falls Township.

Pennsylvania Avenue, Falls Township and Morrisville Borough.

Radcliffe Street, Bristol Township.

Edgley Road/Woodbourne Road, Bristol and Middletown townships.

Pine Grove Road/Yardley Morrisville Road, Falls Township.

Bridgetown Pike, Northampton Township.

Neshaminy Street, Hulmeville Borough.

Fallsington Tullytown Road, Tullytown Borough.

Kellers Church Road, Plumstead and Bedminster townships.

County Line Road/Allentown Road, West Rockhill Township.

Tollgate Road, Richland Township.

Chester County

U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Sadsbury, Valley, Caln, East Caln townships.

U.S. 202, Tredyffrin, West Thornbury, Thornbury, East Whiteland, West Whiteland, and Birmingham townships.

U.S. 322 (Downingtown Pike), East Brandywine, West Brandywine, Caln townships.

Route 10 (Octorara Trail/Compass Road), West Sadsbury, Caln townships.

Route 10 (C0nestoga Avenue), Honey Brook Township.

Route 23 (Ridge Road), Elverson Borough and South Coventry Township.

Route 41 (Gap Newport Pike/Pennsylvania Avenue), Londonderry Township and Avondale Borough.

Route 52 (Kennett Pike), Kennett Township.

Route 724 (Schuylkill Road), East Vincent, East Coventry townships.

Boot Road, East Goshen, West Goshen, West Whiteland townships.

Paoli Pike, Willistown, West Goshen, and Tredyffrin townships.

Old Kennett Road, Kennett Township.

Delaware County

U.S. 1 (Media Bypass), Marple, Upper Providence, Middletown townships.

U.S. 202 (Wilmington Pike), Chadds Ford, Concord townships.

U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Concord, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Route 3 (West Chester Pike), Upper Darby Township.

Route 252 (Providence Road), Media Borough.

Route 291 (Industrial Highway), Ridley, Tinicum townships.

Route 352 (Middletown Road), Middletown, Brookhaven townships, Parkside Borough.

Chelsea Road, Bethel, Upper Chichester townships.

Baltimore Pike, Media Borough.

Bishop Avenue, Springfield Township.

Bryn Mawr Avenue, Radnor Township.

Haverford Avenue, Haverford Township.

Karakung Drive, Haverford Township.

Concord Road, Concord, Aston townships.

Duttonmill Road, Aston, Middletown townships, Brookhaven Borough

Orange Street, Media Borough.

Garnettmine Road, Bethel Township.

Montgomery County

U.S. 202 and associated ramps, Upper Merion Township.

U.S. 422 and associated ramps, Upper Merion, Lower Pottsgrove, Limerick, Upper Providence, Lower Providence townships.

Route 63, Green Lane and Lansdale boroughs and Marlborough, Upper Salford, Lower Salford, Towamencin, Hatfield, Upper Gwynedd, Montgomery, Lower Gwynedd, Horsham, Upper Dublin, Upper Moreland, Abington, and Lower Moreland townships.

Route 100, Pottstown Borough, Upper Pottsgrove, Douglas townships.

Upper State Road, Montgomery Township.

Susquehanna Road, Abington and Upper Dublin townships.

Bethlehem Pike, Lower Gwynedd and Springfield townships.

Blair Mill Road, Horsham Township.

Allentown Road, Upper Hanover, Upper Gwynedd, Towamencin, Franconia, and Salford townships.

Philadelphia County

I-95 and associated ramps.

U.S. 1 (Roosevelt Boulevard).

Route 3 (Walnut Street/Chestnut Street).

Route 63 (Woodhaven Road) and associated ramps.

Grant Avenue.

Rising Sun Avenue/Verree Road.

Rhawn Strret.

Holme Avenue.

Robbins Avenue.

Aramingo Avenue/Harbison Avenue.

Drivers can report potholes and other concerns they come across on state roads by calling 1-800-FIX-ROAD or by submitting a concern on PennDOT's website.

