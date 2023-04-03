PennDOT to fill potholes on 35 Pennsylvania roadways
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There's a good chance you'll run into a pothole patrol when you're driving this week. PennDOT is launching an aggressive campaign to fill potholes on 35 state roadways.
Roads take a beating in the spring as the surfaces typically thaw from the winter, opening cracks that can swallow up your tires.
The roads getting repaired are:
- I-95
- I-76
- I-676
- Route 422
- Route 202
Expect to run into some lane restrictions and delays throughout the week.
