PennDOT to fill potholes on 35 Pennsylvania roadways

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There's a good chance you'll run into a pothole patrol when you're driving this week. PennDOT is launching an aggressive campaign to fill potholes on 35 state roadways.

Roads take a beating in the spring as the surfaces typically thaw from the winter, opening cracks that can swallow up your tires.

The roads getting repaired are:

  • I-95
  • I-76
  • I-676
  • Route 422
  • Route 202

Expect to run into some lane restrictions and delays throughout the week. 

First published on April 3, 2023 / 2:25 PM

