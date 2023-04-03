PennDOT to fill potholes on 35 Pennsylvania roadways

PennDOT launches an aggressive campaign to fill potholes on 35 state roadways

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - There's a good chance you'll run into a pothole patrol when you're driving this week. PennDOT is launching an aggressive campaign to fill potholes on 35 state roadways.

Roads take a beating in the spring as the surfaces typically thaw from the winter, opening cracks that can swallow up your tires.

The roads getting repaired are:

I-95

I-76

I-676

Route 422

Route 202

Expect to run into some lane restrictions and delays throughout the week.