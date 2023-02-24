PennDOT: Driver's license transactions closed Sat. morning
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Verizon network maintenance will impact drivers looking to undergo a driver's license transaction Saturday morning.
The following driver's license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT driver's license centers and their Riverfront center in Harrisburg Saturday from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:
- Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver's license transactions
- Initial issuance of a driver's license for out-of-state transfers
- Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions
- Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver's license product.
Road testing for a driver's license will be available, but participants will not be able to receive a driver's license immediately upon passing.
While most online services will be unaffected, these services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:
- REAL ID renewals or duplicates
- Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver's license duplicates
The Verizon network maintenance affects every state nationwide, including Pennsylvania.
The network maintenance will conclude at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Services are expected to resume at 12:01 p.m.
for more features.