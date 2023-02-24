Watch CBS News
PennDOT: Driver's license transactions closed Sat. morning

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Feb. 24, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: Feb. 24, 2023 (AM) 02:28

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Verizon network maintenance will impact drivers looking to undergo a driver's license transaction Saturday morning.

The following driver's license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT driver's license centers and their Riverfront center in Harrisburg Saturday from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:

  • Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver's license transactions
  • Initial issuance of a driver's license for out-of-state transfers
  • Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions
  • Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver's license product.

Road testing for a driver's license will be available, but participants will not be able to receive a driver's license immediately upon passing. 

While most online services will be unaffected, these services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.:

  • REAL ID renewals or duplicates
  • Non-REAL ID non-commercial driver's license duplicates

The Verizon network maintenance affects every state nationwide, including Pennsylvania.

The network maintenance will conclude at 12:00 p.m. Saturday. Services are expected to resume at 12:01 p.m.   

First published on February 24, 2023 / 3:57 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

