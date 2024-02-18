Watch CBS News
Penn State University's THON dance marathon raises over $16.9 million

By Jessica MacAulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Penn State University's THON dance marathon raised over $16.9 million this year, almost $2 million more than they did in 2023, the student-run philanthropy announced on X. 

The annual 46-hour dance marathon raises money for children and families affected by childhood cancer. All donations collected benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital. 

The event is the single largest student-run philanthropy in the entire world. THON has raised over $219 million, helped over 4,800 families and draws 16,500 student volunteers every year. 

The call for donations ended earlier Sunday afternoon. In 2023, THON raised over $15 million.

Once the final dance ended at 4 p.m., THON's Executive Committee revealed the fundraising total for the year.

The annual charity event has captured the entire weekend dance marathon on a livestream

Jessica MacAulay is an associate digital producer for CBSPhiladelphia.com. Jessica started out her career in broadcast journalism originally as an intern for CBS Philadelphia. She covers breaking news, local community and crime stories.

First published on February 18, 2024 / 2:31 PM EST

