Penn State University's THON dance marathon enters final hours

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of students are dancing their way into the final hours of Penn State University's THON philanthropy.

The annual 46-hour dance marathon raises money for children and families affected by childhood cancer. All of the donations collected benefit Four Diamonds at Penn State Health Children's Hospital.

The event is the single largest student-run philanthropy in the entire world. THON has raised over $219 million, helped over 4,800 families and draws 16,500 student volunteers every year.

The call for donations ended earlier Sunday afternoon. In 2023, THON raised over $15 million.

Once the final dance ends at 4 p.m., THON's Executive Committee reveals the fundraising total for the year.

The annual charity event has captured the entire weekend dance marathon on a livestream.