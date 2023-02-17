Watch CBS News
Penn State THON weekend kicks off at Bryce Jordan Center

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) - It's the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The annual Penn State THON begins Friday night!

Thousands of students will participate in a 46-hour, no-sitting, no-sleeping dance marathon to benefit local families impacted by childhood cancer.

THON kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center on the State College campus.

Since its start in 1973, THON has raised over $200 million. 

