Penn State cancels plan to open center for racial justice
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) -- Penn State is scrapping plans to open a center for racial justice. The plan was announced in 2021 in response to the police killing of George Floyd and claims the school routinely failed to hire and retain Black faculty members.
The school says the money earmarked for the center will be reallocated to diversity and inclusion efforts already in place.
