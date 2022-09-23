Penn State Board of Trustees expands alcohol sales to general public at Beaver Stadium

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) -- Something for Penn State fans to be fired up about -- beer is coming to the stands at Beaver Stadium. The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Friday to allow the expansion of alcohol sales to the general public.

Anyone 21 years or older will get a wristband to show vendors when they buy a drink.

Fans can buy two alcoholic drinks at a time.

Penn State has not said when the beer sales will begin.