PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Penn Medicine is buying Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville.

Last year, Tower Health closed the hospital as part of a larger effort to cut costs, which left the western part of Chester County without an emergency room.

Chester County Commissioners Marian Moskowitz, Josh Maxwell and Michelle Kichline released a statement about the news:

"We are pleased that Tower Health has agreed to sell the former Brandywine Hospital to Penn Medicine. Penn Medicine already provides top hospital and healthcare services in Chester County, and the expansion of that investment to the Coatesville and surrounding area is tremendous news – and certainly cause to celebrate! As Penn Medicine completes their due diligence, we will support their efforts in reimagining healthcare access to everyone in Western Chester County.

From the time Tower Health closed Brandywine and Jennersville Hospitals 18 months ago, we have focused on replacing the lost services with better services, to provide greater care for southern and western Chester County residents. We were pleased to be part of the group that helped to facilitate a partnership between Penn Medicine and the Coatesville VA Medical Center that has led to the move by Penn Medicine to buy Brandywine Hospital from Tower Health.

"This outcome could not have been accomplished without partnerships – and persistence – at the state and federal level; tremendous support by our EMTs and other stakeholders, and our other hospitals in the county that have worked continuously since the closures to make sure that all health needs, including mental health needs, are met."