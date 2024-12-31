PEEPSFEST New Year's celebration returns for its 16th year in Pennsylvania

New Year's celebration PEEPSFEST returns for its 16th year in Pennsylvania

New Year's celebration PEEPSFEST returns for its 16th year in Pennsylvania

New Year's celebration PEEPSFEST returns for its 16th year in Pennsylvania

A beloved New Year's celebration was back for the 16th year in the Lehigh Valley. "PEEPSFEST" brought hundreds out to the SteelStacks in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Before the beloved Chick Drop, people came out to enjoy ice skating, face painting and games.

Several families shared they're continuing a New Year's Eve tradition.

"We come to PEEPSFEST every year for the past, what, four years?" said Vicky Pollock. She's visiting family in the area with her kids. They came from Houston.

We even caught a wedding taking pictures with the chick.

"It's awesome how we see our community continues to grow. Just Born is located just down the street," said Courtney Angle, corporate affairs specialist at Just Born Quality Confections, which makes Peeps.

At 5:35 p.m. on the dot and with the assistance of a crane, the 400-pound, 4 foot 9, yellow chick dropped to cheers, smiles and the celebration of fireworks.