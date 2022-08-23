PECO says it mistakenly sent out past due balance emails to customers up to date

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PECO says it made a mistake in sending out past due balance emails to customers who are up to date on payments Monday. The energy company is urging people to disregard the emails or check their balances.

"We are aware of the message regarding past due balances that appears to have been sent to some customers in error," a PECO spokesperson said. "The message was intended to reach those customers with past due balances to remind them of their balance, inform them of payment options, and connect them with financial assistance programs."

PECO is working to determine how the errant notices were sent out. It will notify customers impacted by the mistake.

The company provides electricity to more than 1.6 million customers in the Philadelphia region.