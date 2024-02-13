Pearl Jam bringing 2024 Dark Matter Tour to Philadelphia in September. Here's how to get tickets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Pearl Jam is back with a new album and a new world tour that will see the Rock and Rock Hall of Fame band play two concerts in September at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The band on Tuesday announced its 12th studio album, "Dark Matter," and released its lead single and title track.

Pearl Jam will play two shows at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, and Monday, Sept. 9.

Pearl Jam is no stranger to Philadelphia - the band performed its debut album "Ten" in full in April 2016 and also dedicated its song "Release" to Colin McGovern, who was fatally stabbed in Rittenhouse Square in 2016.

The tour will see Pearl Jam play in nine countries and 25 cities.

"Dark Matter" is a 12-track album and Pearl Jam's first album since 2020's "Gigaton."

The band previewed the album at Troubadour in West Hollywood during GRAMMY week, with lead singer Eddie Vedder saying he believes it's "our best work," according to a news release.

Where is Pearl Jam playing during the Dark Matter tour?

The global tour begins in May and ends in November. The tour begins with 11 shows in western North America before heading overseas for nine concerts. The Dark Matter tour ends in Sydney, Australia.

Here is what the full tour looks like:

Rogers Arena, Vancouver, British Columbia, May 4 and 6

Moda Center, Portland, Oregon, May 10

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California, May 13

MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada, May 16 and 18

Kia Forum, Los Angeles, May 21 and May 22

BottleRock Festival, Napa Valley, California, May 25

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Washington, May 28 and May 30

Marlay Park, Dublin, Ireland, June 22

Manchester Co-Op Arena, Manchester, England, June 25

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England, June 29

Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany, July 2 and July 3



Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona, Spain, July 6 and July 8

Mad Cool Festival, Madrid, Spain, July 11

NOS Alive Festival, Lisbon, Portugal, July 13

Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Missoula, Montana, Aug. 22



Ruoff Music Center, Indianapolis, Indiana, Aug. 26

Wrigley Field, Chicago, Aug. 29 and Aug. 31

Madison Square Garden, New York, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4

Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Sept. 7 and Sept. 9

CFG Bank Arena, Baltimore, Maryland, Sept. 12

Fenway Park, Boston, Sept. 15 and Sept. 17

Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand, Nov. 8

Heritage Bank Stadium, Gold Coast, Australia, Nov. 13

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 16

Giants Stadium, Sydney, Australia, Nov. 21



How do I get tickets for the Dark Matter tour?

Tickets for the Dark Matter Tour will be available via a Ten Club members-only presale and a general ticket sale through a Ticketmaster registration.

A news release said paid Ten Club members, as of Feb. 12, can participate in the presale on Pearl Jam's website.

Fans in North America can register to buy tickets now through 11:59 p.m. PT on Feb. 18.

What is the "Dark Matter" tracklist?

"Dark Matter" will hit stores and streaming services on April 19, with a special edition available at participating stores on April 20 as part of Record Store Day.

Here is the 12-song tracklist.

Scared of Fear React, Respond Wreckage Dark Matter Won't Tell Upper Hand Waiting for Stevie Running Something Special Got to Give Setting Sun

