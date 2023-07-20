Watch CBS News
After camel goes viral eating their bread, Philadelphia bakery holds giveaway

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

Camel in Philadelphia for clothing line advertising shoot draws big crowd
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After Pearl the Camel ate their bread and went viral, Kaplan's Bakery in Northern Liberties gave away 100 free loaves Thursday.

Pearl was spotted outside Bourbon and Branch and other businesses on North Second Street on Monday. Sarah McAnulty, a worker at Indy Hall, snapped a picture of Pearl with a Kaplan's hoagie roll sticking out of her mouth - she had just grabbed it off a bread rack.

It seemed to get Pearl's seal of approval.

Pearl the Camel eats a hoagie roll from Kaplan's Bakery in Philadelphia while filming a commercial. Sarah McAnulty/Kaplan's Bakery

Pearl was there filming a commercial for a clothing brand.

A line formed outside Kaplan's, at Third and Poplar Streets, where 100 customers got their pick of 50 baguettes like the one Pearl ate, or 50 loaves of rye bread.

Kaplan's Bakery in Northern Liberties gave away 100 loaves of bread - 50 baguettes and 50 Jewish Rye loaves - after a camel ate some of their bread and went viral CBS News Philadelphia
