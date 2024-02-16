Meet the Philadelphia kids who voice PBS series "Lyla in the Loop" theme song

Meet the Philadelphia children who voice the PBS Kids series Lyla in the Loop theme song

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The new PBS Kids series "Lyla in the Loop" has gotten off to a great start. It's a critical-thinking cartoon inspired by Philadelphia, with students from Fanny Jackson Coppin School in South Philadelphia lending their voices for the show's theme song.

Rocking her special socks, 9-year-old Ana is one of dozens of Danielle Harrigan's then-second-grade class who performed on the theme song "Lyla in the Loop."

"It was really easy to carve out 10-15 minutes at the end of each day to go through rehearsals," Harrigan said. "When we got there, to the studio, completely different world, like hearing yourself through the microphones and then not hearing the song at all. Everybody rolled with it, and I feel like we got the job done."

CBS News Philadelphia

The cartoon series is about a 7-year-old girl who is a creative problem solver who navigates through a Philadelphia-like city with her sidekick pet, Stu.

The show's creator, Dave Peth, said Lyla's character was intentional.

"We know that women and people of color, especially women of color, are underrepresented in science, tech and engineering and math fields," Peth said.

Now that the show is underway, its biggest critics might just be from Harrigan's class.

They unanimously want to see more of Stu.