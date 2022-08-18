Paulsboro truck stop reopens for business after tanker released foul odor into the air

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Paulsboro truck stop reopened after a tanker released a foul odor into the air last week. Environmental officials gave the TA Travel Center off I-295 the all-clear on Wednesday night.

They say the chemical reaction that caused the odor last week has fully ceased.

They moved the truck away from the center, and authorities are monitoring the air around the clock.

They say the gases that were released from the tanker are not toxic.