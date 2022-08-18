Watch CBS News
Local News

Paulsboro truck stop reopens for business after tanker released foul odor into the air

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Paulsboro truck stop reopens for business after tanker released foul odor into the air
Paulsboro truck stop reopens for business after tanker released foul odor into the air 00:33

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Paulsboro truck stop reopened after a tanker released a foul odor into the air last week. Environmental officials gave the TA Travel Center off I-295 the all-clear on Wednesday night.

They say the chemical reaction that caused the odor last week has fully ceased. 

They moved the truck away from the center, and authorities are monitoring the air around the clock. 

They say the gases that were released from the tanker are not toxic. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on August 18, 2022 / 6:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.