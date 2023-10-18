Watch CBS News
One person dead after house fire broke out in Paulsboro

By Jessica Macaulay

/ CBS Philadelphia

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- One person died after a house fire broke out at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, according to the Gloucester County Fire Dispatch.

Firefighters responded to the scene of a house fire located at 43 Roosevelt Street. While investigating the scene, firefighters found one person dead in the home, per the Gloucester County Fire Dispatch. 

The fire has been placed under control at this time and the cause is currently under investigation. 

