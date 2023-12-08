2-alarm fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey, leaves 1 person with burns: officials

Firefighters battle 2-alarm blaze in Paulsboro, New Jersey

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey, left one person injured with burns, officials said.

Fire crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Mantua Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Paulsboro fire said at least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.

There's no word on what caused the fire.