2-alarm fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey, leaves 1 person with burns: officials
PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- A two-alarm fire in Paulsboro, New Jersey, left one person injured with burns, officials said.
Fire crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Mantua Avenue around 4:30 a.m. Friday.
Paulsboro fire said at least one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns.
There's no word on what caused the fire.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.