Watch CBS News
Local News

Former Philly schools CEO could become Chicago's next mayor

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Paul Vallas, former Philly schools CEO, advances in Chicago race
Paul Vallas, former Philly schools CEO, advances in Chicago race 00:23

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's former school district CEO could become Chicago's next mayor.

Paul Vallas was the top vote-getter in a battle involving nine candidates Tuesday night.

He's one of two hopefuls in the April 4 runoff.

Voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term.

She placed third.

Vallas has the backing of the police union.

He will face former teacher and county commissioner Bradford Johnson in the runoff.

Vallas ran the School District of Philadelphia in the early 2000s.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 1, 2023 / 5:52 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.