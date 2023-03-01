Former Philly schools CEO could become Chicago's next mayor

Paul Vallas, former Philly schools CEO, advances in Chicago race

Paul Vallas, former Philly schools CEO, advances in Chicago race

Paul Vallas, former Philly schools CEO, advances in Chicago race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's former school district CEO could become Chicago's next mayor.

Paul Vallas was the top vote-getter in a battle involving nine candidates Tuesday night.

He's one of two hopefuls in the April 4 runoff.

Voters denied incumbent Lori Lightfoot a second term.

She placed third.

Vallas has the backing of the police union.

He will face former teacher and county commissioner Bradford Johnson in the runoff.

Vallas ran the School District of Philadelphia in the early 2000s.