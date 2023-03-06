Watch CBS News
Crime

2 plead guilty for fatal 2021 shooting outside Pat's Steaks: DA

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: March 6, 2023 (AM)
Digital Brief: March 6, 2023 (AM) 02:38

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have been convicted for the deadly fight outside of Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia in 2021, the District Attorney's Office announced Monday. 

Paul Burkert, of Berks County, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and VUFA 6105 for fatally shooting David Padro Jr. during the altercation. 

Jamie Frick, of Lebanon County, pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for her role in the altercation with Padro Jr.  

Padro Jr. got into an argument with Burkert over a parking space when it escalated and police say Burkert then shot him in the back. 

Burkert and Frick will be sentenced on June 7, 2023. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 3:53 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.