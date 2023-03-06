2 plead guilty for fatal 2021 shooting outside Pat's Steaks: DA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two people have been convicted for the deadly fight outside of Pat's Steaks in South Philadelphia in 2021, the District Attorney's Office announced Monday.

Paul Burkert, of Berks County, pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and VUFA 6105 for fatally shooting David Padro Jr. during the altercation.

Jamie Frick, of Lebanon County, pleaded guilty to simple assault and recklessly endangering another person for her role in the altercation with Padro Jr.

Padro Jr. got into an argument with Burkert over a parking space when it escalated and police say Burkert then shot him in the back.

Burkert and Frick will be sentenced on June 7, 2023.