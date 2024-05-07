Pat's King of Steaks in South Philadelphia to start selling chicken cheesesteaks, breakfast sandwiches

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of South Philadelphia's iconic cheesesteak shops is preparing for a grand reopening this week.

Third-generation owner Frank Olivieri showed CBS News Philadelphia around the new Pat's King of Steaks in South Philly on Monday night ahead of Wednesday's grand reopening.

"We gutted the building from the roof all the way to the basement — everything is new ... all new stainless steel, all new plumbing, all new electric, all new everything," Olivieri said.

On Wednesday morning, customers will notice some newly added menu items for those who may want more than your traditional whiz wit.

"You know with that, with the added space I figured why not take advantage of the added space and do a chicken cheesesteak because people are demanding it, and we can also do breakfast sandwiches," Olivieri said.

Olivieri credits his staff for adjusting to the changes as they worked in this building during renovations and then in a food truck outside since early January.

"Collectively we're like a family," Olivieri said. "So being in tight quarters and being with each other 12 hours a day is fine, we all get along really, really well. And in that respect, I have the best crew in the world."

And as trends come and go and seasons change, no matter how much time passes, the cheesesteak remains synonymous with Philly, and Pat's will always be the first.

"To be known as the place where the Philly steak sandwich, the cheesesteak, was invented, I think it gives a lot of authenticity to this neighborhood — the Italian Market, the oldest continuously running open-air market in the country — and I think it gives Philadelphia a lot of authenticity," Olivieri said.