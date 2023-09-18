Watch CBS News
Patrick Heron case: Ex-Philadelphia cop sexually assaulted 48 victims, prosecutors say

By Joe Holden

Prosecutors ask judge to consolidate all cases against ex-Philadelphia police officer Patrick Heron
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS News Philadelphia learned more about the troubling criminal charges filed against a former Philadelphia police officer.

On Monday afternoon, ex-cop Patrick Heron was in court.

Prosecutors were asking a judge to consolidate all of the cases filed against the one-time officer.

An assistant district attorney presented video evidence -- where Heron allegedly recorded 30 sexual assaults over a 13-month period in the backseat of a Philadelphia police cruiser.

Prosecutors say there are a total of 48 alleged victims -- 44 of them remain unidentified.

Investigators are asking for people to come forward. 

It's alleged Heron repeatedly preyed on vulnerable women in Kensington -- even including some children whom he knew through his own child.

The pattern of sexual violence is alleged to have occurred between 2005 and 2022.

The judge granted prosecutors' request to link all of the cases -- there are more than 200 charges in the case.

Heron left the force in 2019. His attorney declined to comment.

