Patient assaults multiple staff members at Philadelphia's Episcopal Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A patient stabbed multiple people with a hypodermic needle at a hospital in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police say.

A male patient was being revived after an overdose in the emergency room at Episcopal Hospital on East Lehigh Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to police. When he woke up, he stabbed two security guards and a nurse with needles, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He also assaulted another nurse, police said.

The patient is in custody and will be charged with four counts of assault, Small said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.