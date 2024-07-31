Watch CBS News
Local News

Patient assaults multiple staff members at Philadelphia's Episcopal Hospital

By Laura Fay, CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Arsenal-Liverpool match, Phillies game could disrupt traffic at Sports Complex | Digital Brief
Arsenal-Liverpool match, Phillies game could disrupt traffic at Sports Complex | Digital Brief 02:33

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A patient stabbed multiple people with a hypodermic needle at a hospital in the Kensington section of Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police say. 

A male patient was being revived after an overdose in the emergency room at Episcopal Hospital on East Lehigh Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to police. When he woke up, he stabbed two security guards and a nurse with needles, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. He also assaulted another nurse, police said.

The patient is in custody and will be charged with four counts of assault, Small said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Laura Fay

Laura Fay is a digital content producer at CBS News Philadelphia. Laura previously worked as a reporter, editor and audience director at The 74, a nonprofit news organization covering education.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.