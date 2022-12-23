Watch CBS News
Local News

Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL 01:30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed with CBS Philadelphia that passengers being sick was due to turbulence. Crews responded to the Philadelphia International Airport for reports of a plane carrying several passengers who are sick and vomiting.

The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday. CBS Philadelphia was told the American Airlines flight arrived from Saint Thomas.

The statement from American Airlines reads:

"American Airlines flight 2527 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."

The Office of Emergency Management and the CDC both responded.

No one has been taken to a hospital.

Airport officials say there was no impact on service.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 22, 2022 / 9:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.