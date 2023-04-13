Parks on Tap returns to Philadelphia for 2023

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- One of Philadelphia's most beloved outdoor traditions returned Wednesday night.

Parks on Tap is back for 2023.

While the calendar may say April, it certainly felt more like June and many say they simply just didn't want to miss out on these summertime temperatures.

"It's beautiful out I'm honestly sweating a little bit," Maggie O'Donnell said.

Spring was in full bloom inside Azalea Garden behind the Art Museum.

And for the first night of Parks on Tap, a traveling beer garden benefitting the Fairmount Park Conservancy, many like O'Donnell couldn't help but soak up the early taste of summer.

"Personally, I can't stand winter, I'd like to to be like this year round," O'Donnell said.

"It's my 23rd birthday," Andrea Bowling said.

Bowling gathered her friends for a night out to toast to another trip around the sun, with Mother Nature granting her a gift of a day.

"It was the best weather ever, I was not expecting it to be 80 degrees at all," Bowling said.

Just a few lawn chairs away, Benson and his friends decided to picnic in the park.

"The weathers nice, so I feel like you get FOMO, so I just want to step outside and just do something," Benson said.

Attendees of Parks on Tap were eager to embrace all the feels of the picture perfect night, hoping more will be on tap for all to sip up very soon.

"I feel like I already got over my allergies, so I'm fine now, I'm happy I can still wear a beanie and not sweat so I'm going to ride this out for as long as I can," Benson said.