Parkland School District closes all schools due to potential threat

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- Parkland School District in Allentown closed all schools on Thursday due to a threat received Wednesday night. The message threatened the health, safety and welfare of students at Orefield Middle School, according to a release.

Dr. Mark Madson, the superintendent of Parkland Schools, made the decision to cancel class for all schools in the district because they won't be able to provide transportation on Thursday. The district's school bus garage near Orefield Middle School, he said in a release.

"I want to be clear that the person responsible for this threat will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Madson said in a release. " Threatening the safety of students and staff, even as a prank, is a federal crime. This situation creates tremendous undue stress for families, students, and staff, and we share your feelings of anger and sadness today. I can assure you that I remain in constant communication with the legal authorities who have been working all night long to resolve this event. Our sole purpose is focused on maintaining a safe and secure environment at school. Please understand that our communication with staff, parents and the media may be limited while police are leading an investigation. However, we will continue to communicate any updates that we can as the police work around the clock to ensure that we can safely reopen our schools."

It's unclear who made the threat at this time.