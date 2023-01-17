Watch CBS News
Parking fee rates rising in Newark, Delaware

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Parking rates are going up in Newark, Del.
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) -- If you currently live in Newark, Delaware or are venturing there anytime soon expect to pay a higher parking fee than normal. 

These parking rate changes just went into effect Tuesday. But not to worry, the city says fees will be cut in half during the winter and summer months when the University of Delaware enrollment rate is lower. 

There is a silver lining though, you can still expect free parking on holidays. This is Newark's first parking price increase since 1999.  

