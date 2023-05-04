Parents, experts raise awareness on World Maternal Mental Health Day

How to get maternal mental health help

How to get maternal mental health help

How to get maternal mental health help

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday marks World Maternal Mental Health Day. The goal is to raise awareness for the mental health disorders women experience during and after pregnancy.

Experts say most people with mental health struggles often suffer in silence because they don't know what they are experiencing is common and treatable.

That's especially true for new moms.

Claudia Duval was excited about becoming a first-time mother. But during her pregnancy, she started having intrusive thoughts.

"I had extreme fear," Duval said.

The thoughts continued after her daughter was born.

"I just felt really low. I'm like, how can I show up for this small little person? I can barely get out of bed. I cry all the time," Duval said.

Duval reached out to a maternal mental health therapist and found she was experiencing symptoms of postpartum anxiety, depression, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

"Perinatal mental health disorders it's the most common complication of childbirth. we rarely talk about it, and people going through it are really embarrassed, devastated," Wendy Davis, the executive director of postpartum support international, said.

Davis says perinatal mental health disorders are more than the "baby blues" or postpartum depression.

It's depression, anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma and also bipolar disorders and psychosis," Davis said.

One in five women and one in 10 men experience depression or anxiety during or after pregnancy. Perinatal mental health disorders affect 800-thousand people but research shows only 25 percent receive treatment.

"There is support available," Davis said.

Duval combined her weekly therapy appointments with group support and medication. She says she was better prepared for her son.

"Get help. Just reach out. I know it's so scary to be vulnerable, but you're going to survive this," Duval said.

She wants to reduce the stigma and help others get the help they may need.

Postpartum International offers peer support and help to find resources.

Pregnant and postpartum parents can call or text help to the PSI helpline at 1-800-944-4773 for support or visit their website.