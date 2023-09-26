"72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square": Paramount+ docuseries takes closer look at 2018 fatal stabbing in Philadelphia

72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square to premiere on Paramount+

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Five years ago, a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia and its legal aftermath caught the attention of the nation. Now, a new three-part docuseries is taking a closer look at that case.

"72 Seconds in Rittenhouse Square" will premiere on Paramount+ Tuesday.

The crime docuseries unravels the mystery of what really transpired in July 2018, when Philly bike courier and aspiring rapper, Michael White, fatally stabbed successful real estate developer Sean Schellenger. White said he killed Schellenger in self-defense.

In January 2020, White was acquitted of voluntary manslaughter but was sentenced to two years of probation for evidence tampering after tossing the bloody knife used in the homicide. During his sentencing, White apologized to the judge, insisting his crime was a jerk reaction.

"I realize, in the heat of the moment, it wasn't the right thing to do, to toss the knife on the roof," White said at the time. "I apologize for any disruption I may have caused."

Nearly a month after being acquitted, White pleaded guilty to stealing a University of Pennsylvania police bicycle and was sentenced again to two years probation for evidence tampering.