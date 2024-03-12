The life-changing lesson one man learned about ignoring his health

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Research shows women are generally more likely to see doctors and get regular checkups than men. Doctors say that needs to change.

It should go without saying, if you're in chronic pain that disrupts your life, you need to see a doctor.

Will Smith learned a hard lesson about not paying attention to a health issue.

"It was nausea and I had to go in the bathroom and throw up, but it was after that I started feeling these really weird pains in my stomach," Smith said.

The 25-year-old thought it was just a bad bug but his mom thought it was something worse.

"He did not look like my child," Apple Smith, Willi's mother, said. "He looked sick, he almost looked like he was on his deathbed."

"I did not want to go to the hospital," Will Smith said. "I thought oh, I'll be fine."

It's a common response among men.

A survey from the Cleveland Clinic found 72 % of men would rather do household chores than see a doctor and only 50% of men even consider getting a physical.

Turns out Smith had pancreatitis, an inflammation of the pancreas. The organ helps digestion and regulates blood sugar.

"With pancreatitis sometimes you get this really aggressive inflammatory response so his heart was racing and he was spiking fevers on and off during his hospital stay," Dr. Dave Kahat, of Hennepin County Medical Center, said.

Smith was hospitalized for five weeks and lost 40 pounds but said he learned an important lesson.

"It's OK to be vulnerable, it's OK to tell people that you are in pain," he said. "Take my story for example, I almost died not listening to my body, trying to be a tough guy. It's not worth it."

Smith said his pancreatitis is now under control.

Doctors said people in chronic pain should seek treatment in an urgent care center or a hospital if there's trouble breathing.

Doctors also said everyone should get yearly physicals especially as they age.