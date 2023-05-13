Pampering mom for Mother's Day can help combat a variety of medical conditions

Experts say too much stress on mothers can lead to health complications

Experts say too much stress on mothers can lead to health complications

Experts say too much stress on mothers can lead to health complications

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Lots of festivities planned this weekend to celebrate mother's day. Doctors say it's also a good time to think about taking care of mom's health.

Moms are usually busy taking care of everybody else but doctors warn that busy, stressful lives can lead to all kinds of medical conditions.

"Your job as a mom, as a caregiver, has never been harder and your job, in this day in age, in this moment in history, has never been more important," Dr. Susan Cheng, a Cardiology Professor at Smidt Heart Institute said.

Dr. Cheng says busy, stressed out moms can struggle with a variety of medical conditions.

"That stress manifests in a lot of different ways. Chest pains, shortness of breath, palpitations," Dr. Cheng said.

Since moms are often busy taking care of everyone else Dr. Cheng says it's important they focus on themselves, too.

"When we're in crisis and the oxygen masks come down, please first put the oxygen mask on yourself and then take the time to assist others," Dr. Cheng said.

To do that doctors say its important to recognize stress, ask for and accept help, you can also help yourself, by getting enough sleep, and prioritizing personal time.

"Time away from the stress. From the crisis of the day. Time away to just sit alone. No devices. Hopefully, no noise, no distractions," Dr. Cheng said.

Dr. Cheng says the rest of the family will need to pitch in to help mom take time for themselves.

"You think about what a typical mom or typical caregiver does around the house. It's all the little things. The picking up of the little things, the following up on the little things. That all adds up," Dr. Cheng said.

Time to pamper mom!

By the way there are more than 82 million mothers in the United States.