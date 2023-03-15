Painting stolen from FedEx facility in Chester County

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Chester County are searching for a stolen painting.

The West Whiteland Police Department said the painting was shipped by a woman from Beverly Hills to an auction house in Downingtown, but the painting never made it to its destination.

Police said someone swiped the painting from a FedEx facility in Exton.

Investigators released a photo of the alleged stolen painting.

West Whiteland Police Department

If you see the painting, call West Whiteland police at 610-363-0200.