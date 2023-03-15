Watch CBS News
Local News

Painting stolen from FedEx facility in Chester County

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Chester County police searching for stolen painting
Chester County police searching for stolen painting 00:21

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Police in Chester County are searching for a stolen painting.

The West Whiteland Police Department said the painting was shipped by a woman from Beverly Hills to an auction house in Downingtown, but the painting never made it to its destination.

Police said someone swiped the painting from a FedEx facility in Exton.

Investigators released a photo of the alleged stolen painting.

painting.jpg
West Whiteland Police Department

If you see the painting, call West Whiteland police at 610-363-0200.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:38 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.