Watch CBS News
Crime

Man shot, critically injured outside bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Man shot, critically injured outside bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say
Man shot, critically injured outside bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the back outside of a popular bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Paddy Whacks bar near Roosevelt Boulevard and Welsh Road.

Police say multiple fights broke out at the bar overnight, including one between the victim and two other men.

According to authorities, one of the men involved pulled out a gun, and shot the victim.

He is currently in critical condition.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:29 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.