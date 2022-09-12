Man shot, critically injured outside bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

Man shot, critically injured outside bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in the hospital after he was shot in the back outside of a popular bar in Northeast Philadelphia, police say. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at Paddy Whacks bar near Roosevelt Boulevard and Welsh Road.

Police say multiple fights broke out at the bar overnight, including one between the victim and two other men.

According to authorities, one of the men involved pulled out a gun, and shot the victim.

He is currently in critical condition.