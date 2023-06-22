Paddlers on the Schuylkill River Sojourn find environmental empowerment

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) -- Organizers of the Schuylkill River Sojourn said the annual event can empower those feeling anxiety about the environment and invite families to join the final day of the trip set for Friday.

Kayakers took a break in the Valley Forge National Historical Park during the 25th Schuylkill River Sojourn.

"And we miss you, too," yelled one of the kayakers as they pulled onto the river bank.

They were on a 113-mile mission to raise awareness about waterways. Elaine Schaefer from Schuylkill River Greenways says many do not know that more than two million people get their drinking water from the Schuylkill.

"If you are in Philly, everyone who is living west of the Schuylkill River is getting their drinking water from the Schuylkill River," she said.

In February, Yale University released a survey showing 10% of Americans were anxious about climate change and its effects on our water. However, Schaefer said events like the recent Paddle with a Pup, upgrades to the Schuylkill River Trail, and the Schuylkill River Sojourn can help neighbors feel empowered.

"Every little thing that everyone one of us does makes a huge difference," Schaefer said. "If you become involved in an organization like ours or another nonprofit that is doing this type of work, you are part of the solution."

State leaders now see more young people fighting for a healthy environment.

"They have gotten a taste of what a clean environment looks like," Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said. "They get to see a clean Schuylkill. They get to walk in parks and greenspace, and they want to protect that."

One of those young people is 9-year-old Andre Payne. He and his family first paddled during last year's event. Payne said he will tell his friends there are three great reasons to paddle next year.

"That you would have fun," Payne said. "You would get wet. And, you get to sleep out in the wild."

New paddlers can sign up for this year's final day of the Sojourn trip on Friday, and volunteers can work on the trail or the river year-round.