Watch CBS News
Politics

"Pact with Ukraine Act": Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley introduce bill to help in war effort

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Bipartisan legislation, “Pact with Ukraine Act," aims to help in war effort
Bipartisan legislation, “Pact with Ukraine Act," aims to help in war effort 00:27

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress to help in the war effort in Ukraine.

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, and Democrat Mike Quigley, of Illinois, are behind the "Pact with Ukraine Act."

Fitzpatrick said the bill would make sure that the delivery of aid is accounted for and streamlined. It also seeks to establish a special envoy for the region.

Fitzpatrick and Quigley are co-chairs of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on July 30, 2023 / 12:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.