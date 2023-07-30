"Pact with Ukraine Act": Congressmen Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley introduce bill to help in war effort

Bipartisan legislation, “Pact with Ukraine Act," aims to help in war effort

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Bipartisan legislation has been introduced in Congress to help in the war effort in Ukraine.

Republican Brian Fitzpatrick, of Bucks County, and Democrat Mike Quigley, of Illinois, are behind the "Pact with Ukraine Act."

Fitzpatrick said the bill would make sure that the delivery of aid is accounted for and streamlined. It also seeks to establish a special envoy for the region.

Fitzpatrick and Quigley are co-chairs of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus.