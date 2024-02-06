Pa. weather: Seasonably chilly Tuesday before warm week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- There's plenty of fresh air and sunshine over the region on Tuesday - it's also seasonably cool with a wind chlll that will ease up after this morning.

Overnight we saw temperatures drop into the 30s, but a wind around 13 mph was making it feel about 10 degrees colder. Use layers this morning if you're traveling, but things will get better.

So far, every day this month has had a temperature above average, so we're not complaining about this expected average cool day.

Additionally, a breeze is coming in off the ocean this morning, which means water may pile up along some coastal regions. A coastal flood advisory is in place for high tide in low-lying areas. That's set to expire at 10 a.m.

Only minor flooding is expected. This may occur with other morning high tides this week.

Tuesday night, temperatures will drop to 29 in Philadelphia tonight before rebounding to a warmer 48 on Wednesday. It will feel a lot like Monday.

On Friday we'll really see a warm spike after a warm front to our west arrives. Right now on the radar we see rain associated with this front, but that precipitation will likely fall apart before it reaches us.

There is a chance for a stray shower on Friday but we don't expect any major rain.

The front will bring clouds and send temperatures into the mid-50s Friday.

The weekend is looking dry with plenty of sun and very mild temperatures. We have a chance to reach 60 degrees on Saturday and may see a shower Saturday night.

The high drops down slightly to a still pleasant 54 on Super Bowl Sunday in the Philadelphia region.

Lows are in the mid-40s both days of this weekend. So not too bad at all - it'll be perfect for tossing a football around outdoors if you want to do your best Travis Kelce impression.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny and seasonably cool. High 42

Wednesday: Sunny and warmer. High 48, Low 29

Thursday: Even nicer! High 52, Low 30.

Friday: Clouds increase. High 54, Low 36

Saturday: Warmer, stray shower possible. High 60, Low 43

Sunday: Super outside for Super Bowl viewing. High 54, Low 44

Monday: PM rain chance. High 49, Low 41

