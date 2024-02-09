Pa. weather: High temperatures in the 50s through the weekend in Philadelphia region

NEXT Weather: Above-average highs into the weekend, then a pattern change

NEXT Weather: Above-average highs into the weekend, then a pattern change

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday started off cloudy, but the sun should return quickly. You'll detect a hint of spring in the air as temperatures surge to the upper 50s.

We're expecting a high of 58 degrees in Philadelphia.

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday looks pretty similar, but clouds will increase and we'll see the chance for a few spotty showers in the afternoon (best chance north).

Sunday is looking dry and very mild, pretty nice for your Super Bowl Sunday festivities. In fact, the temps here in the Philly area should be nearly the same as they will be in Vegas! Below normal for them, above normal for us.

A potentially stronger system may impact us next week - models are coming into slightly better agreement that this would be a Monday night into Tuesday system bringing mainly rain, possibly with some snow mixing in as the system departs - and this will usher in a return to a cold winter airmass by Valentine's Day.

CBS News Philadelphia

Overall, our pattern is showing signs of change for the 2nd half of February. On average, February is normally our snowiest month with 8.4 inches as the normal.

This year so far, February has had no snow with an average high temperature of 48.3 degrees. That's the normal high for early March.

CBS News Philadelphia

Next week, temperatures return to more normal February levels with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Clouds to sun. High 58

Saturday: Cloudy, a sprinkle. High 58, Low 40

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 53, Low 45

Monday: Rain arrives. High 47, Low 38

Tuesday: AM rain/snow. High 41, Low 36

Wednesday: Breezy, bright. High 43, Low 30

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 42, Low 30

