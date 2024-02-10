NEXT Weather: Mild weekend then NEXT Weather Alert for rain and snow

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- February has certainly gotten off to a mild start with every single day so far running warmer than normal and that trend looks to continue through the weekend. Once Monday arrives, however, the focus will shift to a storm system that will bring a change to the pattern and the threat of snow to the region.

Saturday will get off to an unseasonably mild start with temperatures in the low 40s (closer to our normal high temperatures) before warming to near 60 degrees Saturday afternoon. A warm southwesterly flow ahead of an approaching cold front will send temperatures around 15 degrees warmer than normal despite a blanket of clouds across the sky.

Many places Saturday afternoon, while well above normal, will likely fall a few degrees short of the record high temperatures for February 10. The record high temperature in Philadelphia is 65 degrees which will likely remain in tact with a forecast high of 60 degrees. Allentown, however, has a forecast high of 59 degrees which would break the record high temperature of 57 degrees.

As the cold front approaches Saturday afternoon a few stray showers will be possible, but most of the area will remain dry through the day and into Saturday night. Once the cold front passes to the south slightly drier and and cooler air will push in from the northwest for Sunday.

High temperatures Sunday, while cooler than Saturday, will still be in the low-middle 50s and about 10 degrees warmer than the normal high temperature for this time of year.

While most of the region will remain dry with a few peeks of sunshine Sunday afternoon an area of low pressure will track across Virginia which could bring a small chance of a few rain showers to southern Delaware Sunday afternoon.

In the meantime, another area of low pressure will begin to develop out of Louisiana as it starts to track to the northeast. Conditions will remain relatively mild as the system approaches Monday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. By Monday night rain will begin to overspread the area with a transition over to snow likely across the Poconos.

There remains uncertainty in how much cold air will be able to mix in with the developing precipitation as well as exactly where the center of the storm will track.

If the center of the storm system tracks north of the Philadelphia area it will likely bring all rain to the region, but if the storm track is a little more to the south there will become a greater potential for snow going into Tuesday morning.

Regardless of the exact details that will come into better focus through the weekend, the storm system will make for a messy commute Tuesday morning with periods of heavy rain, the potential for wet snow and increasing winds.

One limiting factor for accumulating snow across the Delaware Valley will be a lack of cold air. Temperatures Tuesday morning will likely stay above freezing in the middle 30s before warming to near 40 degrees Tuesday afternoon as the precipitation clears out. Colder air to the north into Lehigh Valley and Poconos will be a little more likely to support not just snow but accumulating snow.

As the details of next week's storm system come into better focus the CBS Philadelphia NEXT Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Tuesday due to the impact the rain and possible snow will have on the morning commute. Make sure to continue to check back with CBS Philadelphia online as well as on television for the latest forecast and details to help you plan.

By Tuesday evening the precipitation will be out of the area as drier air rushes in on a windy northwesterly wind. This will set the stage for a windy and seasonably cool Valentine's Day on Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 40s and low temperatures in the upper 20s.

