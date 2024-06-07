Sunny, beautiful weather in Philadelphia, at Jersey Shore heading into weekend; rain chances Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Beautiful weather is in store around the Philadelphia region and the Jersey Shore on Friday and into the weekend.

Clouds from Thursday night's storms are clearing out and the dew point has dropped to more comfortable levels. With high temperatures in the 80s it's perfect for a bike ride, jog or just a stroll along the Boardwalk or your favorite route in your neighborhood.

If you're in the Poconos, you might have a chance of a stray sprinkle but the rest of the region stays dry Friday.

CBS News Philadelphia

Later on Friday, we'll start to get a west wind that drops the dew point even lower and cools us down. That breeze will feel nice and refreshing this afternoon and evening for any of the activities above, or outdoor dining, firepit-sitting or frisbee throwing.

Friday night, the temperature gets down to 61 in Philadelphia, still with that breeze and possible gusts up to 20 mph. Outside the city, most suburbs are noticeably cooler with lows in the 50s. You can give that air conditioner a break and expect a crisp start to Saturday morning.

Saturday is much of the same as Friday, still with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant breeze.

There is a front headed our way that could bring chances of showers on Sunday, likely arriving midday and fizzling pretty quickly. You may have to move things inside if you have outdoor activities planned, but we're not expecting a total washout of a day.

We're still examining the timing of these showers but we'll keep you updated.

Next week looks a little cooler but perfectly seasonable, with highs around 80 degrees each day and a mix of sun and clouds and more potential showers on Wednesday.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Clouds to sun. High 84

Saturday: Sunny and beautiful. High 82, Low 61

Sunday: Some sun and a shower. High 83, Low 63

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 79, Low 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 80, Low 59

Wednesday: Shower chance. High 80, Low 60

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 64

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast