Weather feeling like spring in Philadelphia, Pa. as temperatures hit the 70s this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday is a great day to go for a walk on your lunch break - maybe sip an iced coffee on a bench and listen to a good song or your favorite podcast.

If you can't get out during the work day, maybe after you can walk the dog or cat and just enjoy the pleasant weather across the Philadelphia region. It's a mild day with temperatures reaching the 50s by 9 a.m. - before peaking at a high of 69 degrees in the city.

It's slightly cooler down the Shore with a high of 65 degrees.

We're in luck Thursday as well, as the high temperature continues to climb to a high of 73 degrees - that will be the warmest day of the year so far. We're calling it the pick of the week, but really it's the pick of the year. Another great night to dine outside.

Friday the temperatures are nice, but we're tracking a cold front that will bring a chance of showers and then cool us down slightly for the weekend.

Saturday looks to be dry, with a high of 61 degrees - still pretty nice!

Then on Sunday, we could see more rain that will usher in another push of colder air, sending temperatures below normal for next week.

The official start of spring, the vernal equinox, is at 11:06 p.m. on March 19, 2024 - and we're currently forecasting a high temperature of 47 degrees with a low of 32.

It'll be sunny, though!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Mild with some clouds. High 69

Thursday: Pick of the week! High 73, Low 48

Friday: Warm with a couple showers. HIgh 71, Low 55

Saturday: Cooler but nice. High 61, Low 46

Sunday: Partly sunny for a pleasant St. Patrick's Day. High 60, Low 44

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 50, Low 40

Tuesday: Sunny and colder. High 47, Low 32

