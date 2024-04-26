Chilly weather to start Friday before crisp, sunny day in Philadelphia; chances of rain this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Expect a sunny and clear Friday before a potentially cloudy weekend with some rain -- that all leads to a huge spike in temperatures heading into next week.

Friday morning is off to a chilly start with frost and freeze warnings across the Philadelphia region. Those warnings are set to expire at 9 a.m.

Clear and bright, sunny skies through the day Friday will let the sun warm us up today and the chilly morning will give way to a crisp spring day.

The high temperature in Philadelphia will be 65 degrees, though it will be a little cooler heading toward the Lehigh Valley and significantly cooler at the Jersey Shore, where the highs are in the low 50s.

If you're planning a walk on your lunch break, we'll reach the 50s in the city by 10 a.m. and the 60s around noon or 1 p.m.

Saturday starts off cool as well. The difference is that clouds will start to roll in through the late morning hours and then scattered showers are possible.

We could first start to see a couple sprinkles in the western parts of our region around 12:30 p.m. By 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. we could see a few light rain showers near the city. These afternoon showers break apart pretty quickly as they move from west to east so it should not be a washout of a day.

The best chance for rain in places like the Jersey Shore and Delaware is actually later in the evening, around 8 or 9 p.m. or overnight.

Sunday, we might have a couple sprinkles early and then the sun comes out. Then, we really feel that spike in temperatures I mentioned -- the high will reach 80 degrees in the city and it does look likely that there could be some stray thunderstorms Sunday evening around the rim of the heat.

Monday, the temperatures climb even further with a high of 87 degrees. Tuesday is still warm with a high of 85 and a chance for more thunderstorms as a front comes in and clashes with that heat.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Sunny and crisp. High 65

Saturday: Clouds return with a PM shower possible. High 62, Low 40

Sunday: Warm with sun and PM T-storm chance. High 80, Low 49

Monday: Feels like July! High 87, Low 60

Tuesday: Very warm, PM T-storm. High 85, Low 60

Wednesday: Sunny and nice. HIgh 81, Low 61

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High 79, Low 59

