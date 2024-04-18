Damp, cool weather around Philadelphia region with AM fog, chance of a light drizzle

Cloudy with cooler temperatures across Philadelphia region; light drizzle in spots

Cloudy with cooler temperatures across Philadelphia region; light drizzle in spots

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday's rain is mostly gone but some chances of a light drizzle remain Thursday, especially early in the day - with low clouds and fog also reducing visibility on the roads.

A few showers could pop up and quickly fizzle through the first half of Thursday. Chances of a sprinkle are around 20%.

Otherwise, it's just a dreary and damp April day with lots of clouds early - though we do dry out by the afternoon.

We may see some breaks in the cloud cover in the afternoon as well, especially in the south and west of our region - areas like Millville, New Jersey or maybe Wilmington and Dover, Delaware.

Those places that see a bit of sunshine will have high temperatures closer to or above the 60-degree mark - while the places under the cloud cover - like Allentown and Atlantic City - should stay in the 50s.

Friday likely starts out sunny, which will help make the day warmer than Thursday. Then clouds increase in the afternoon Friday with a chance for more showers in the late afternoon into the evening.

That round of rain could potentially linger into Saturday morning as a front clears the area.

If you wake up Saturday morning and it's rainy and dreary, just wait it out - things should clear up by midday and bring a period of sun for your early Saturday afternoon.

Then we're back to the 70s by early next week.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Drizzly and cool. High 57

Friday: Some sun, PM shower. High 64, Low 45

Saturday: Clouds to sun. High 68, Low 50

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 61, Low 42

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 68, 43

Tuesday: Mild again. High 70, Low 44

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 66, Low 49

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

