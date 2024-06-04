Weather in Philadelphia region feeling like July as temperatures reach high 80s Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Tuesday is going to be a hot, summer-like day inland, with some relief if you're down the Jersey Shore.

The high temperature will be a sunny 88 degrees in Philadelphia and 87 in the Lehigh Valley, where there will be some more clouds. Down at the shore it's noticeably cooler, getting to a high of just 72 degrees.

If you're posting any beach views on your Instagram story today, be sure to include the temperature sticker and really rub it in for those of us stuck at work today. If you head a few blocks inland from the beach, you'll start to feel the heat ⁠– but it should feel great right on the sand.

We are in for a drop in the dewpoint later in the afternoon Tuesday, dropping us down to "not bad" levels for a little while.

Then on Wednesday into Thursday, humidity really starts to climb. We get into "very humid" levels by Wednesday afternoon and a "swampy" dewpoint ⁠– above 70 degrees ⁠– by Thursday morning.

As the next system moves through and we get rain chances, it will feel sticky and steamy.

There's a big upper low off to the northwest that's slowly advancing toward us and could impact us during the weekend. As all of that advances east, there could be a pop-up shower this afternoon, though nothing major is expected.

Wednesday morning we start out with fog and low clouds presenting visibility issues for your morning commute ⁠– use caution on the roads and allow yourself extra time to drive safely.

Through Wednesday afternoon there are some breaks of sun but it should stay mostly cloudy. Late Wednesday evening we start to see storms arrive, with heavy rain and rumbles of thunder going into the early hours of Thursday morning.

Thursday stays clear before another round of light showers Thursday evening.

The upper low mentioned earlier will start moving close by on Friday afternoon and evening, producing chances of spotty showers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It may stay farther to the north and west than we previously thought, so right now it's not looking like the weekend is a total washout and should feel comfortable.

Rain chances are better on Sunday compared to Saturday with showers returning on Monday.

We'll keep an eye on this as it develops and keep you updated on what you can expect.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Wednesday: PM T-showers. High 82, Low 64

Thursday: Showers early. High 86, Low 70

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 82, Low 66

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High 78, Low 62

Sunday: Some sun. A shower? High 79, Low 61

Monday: Showers likely. High 76, Low 62

