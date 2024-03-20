Blustery and warmer than usual weather in Philadelphia, Pa. region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather is blustery but warmer than usual Wednesday in Philadelphia. Earlier this week we had started to buck the warm trend for March, posting lower-than-average temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, we're back to the month's usual warmth with a high of 58 degrees in Philadelphia, a little warmer at the Jersey Shore and cooler in Pennsylvania's Lehigh Valley.

Wednesday is also unsettled with wind gusts likely above 30 mph, and a chance of gusts as high as 40 mph this evening.

There are also some chances of isolated showers that may miss the Shore.

First, we see a band of rain and snow showers that will clip the northern part of the region around 9 or 10 this morning, mostly impacting the Lehigh Valley and Poconos, maybe a little in Berks County and the other northern parts of our region.

The actual cold front zips over to us between around 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. where we start to see scattered showers on the radar.

Winds pick up by around 7 p.m. as the front is here in force - this is where we can see our peak gusts of 40 mph.

Thursday is back to a cool temperature and is likely going to be the coldest day of March so far, with a high of 45 and a low of 30.

We're continuing to track rain headed our way Saturday - stay with us for more as the forecast develops.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Wednesday: Windy, a shower. High 58

Thursday: Colder, sunny. High 45, Low 30

Friday: Sunny and quiet. High 50, Low 28

Saturday: Periods of rain. High 53, Low 40

Sunday: Clearing, breezy. High 50, Low 36

Monday: Mostly sunny. High 55, Low 36

Tuesday: Clouds and sun. High 54, Low 36

