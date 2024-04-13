Wind gusts as high as 45 mph in Philadelphia region as weekend weather starts blustery

Spotty morning showers in Philadelphia with gusty winds and slow clearing into the afternoon

Spotty morning showers in Philadelphia with gusty winds and slow clearing into the afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hold on to your hat! The Philadelphia region is off to a blustery start this weekend and while the winds will be whipping throughout the day Saturday, we'll see some sunshine once the clouds clear out later.

Low pressure to the north exits and skies will slowly clear as high pressure starts moving in. The pressure gradient between the low pressure and high pressure centers will create wind gusts as high as 45 mph.

Is Philadelphia the new 'Windy City?' A Wind Advisory was issued for surrounding city areas including upper Bucks, upper Montgomery, Chester and Berks counties, the Lehigh Valley and Pocono mountains until 6 p.m. Saturday.

As mentioned before, the sun will come out as the clouds slowly clear this afternoon. Saturday will be windy and cooler in temperature with a high of 58 degrees.

You'll want to grab a windbreaker or a puffer jacket if you see the Phillies in your future. Temperatures will drop down tonight while the Phils take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at 4:05 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

Saturday night will have clear skies and crisp air with a low of 43 in the city.

Sunny and 70s on Sunday

Looking ahead, Sunday will be mostly sunny and a lot warmer compared to Saturday with a high of 73 degrees. Stay up-to-date with our NEXT Weather team's forecast as a fast-moving front will bring a chance of showers and a rumble of thunder Sunday night.

Skies clear and the sun is back by Monday morning and temperatures climb to the mid and upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will return Wednesday through Friday.

Spring allergies

The pollen count in the Philadelphia area is again very high on Saturday. Pollen and allergen levels were especially high in trees, grass and weeds.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Saturday: Windy, slowly clearing. High 58

Sunday: Sunny night, rain. High 73, Low 43

Monday: Sunny tax day. High 77, Low 58

Tuesday: Very warm. High 78, Low 50

Wednesday: Chance of showers. High 73, Low 53

Thursday: More chances of showers. High 73, Low 60

Friday: Even more showers to end the workweek? High 68, Low 52

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

