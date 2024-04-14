NEXT Weather: Sunny & windy day, storms arrive late on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The winds whipped around the area Saturday, with some locations picking up gusts over 40 mph. While those gusts will kick down a notch overnight, it'll still be breezy at times in the city, at the shore and up across the mountains. Lows into Sunday morning will range from the upper 30s in the higher elevations to the lower 40s a bit closer to Philadelphia.

Sunday's set-up is an interesting one.

With an approaching system, we'll be in the range of a warm front during the day, helping to kick up winds and humidity levels throughout the afternoon. At its coolest north and west, we'll see 60s to near 70 degrees for afternoon highs. In Philly, expect a strong southwest breeze to help propel temperatures well into the 70s. Sky-wise, we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions from the morning through the late afternoon.

If you're heading to Citizen's Bank Park for the Phillies taking on the Pirates, we'll likely see the wind gusts (at times over 35 mph) affect some of the plays. Beyond that though, a warm, dry and mainly sunny day for baseball.

The other part of the frontal system — the cold front — will stir things up a bit by the end of the day. There's enough instability in the atmosphere to create a small, but powerful line of storms mainly across northern and western N.J., the southern part of the Poconos, and parts of the Lehigh Valley. Starting around 6 to 7 p.m., some of the storms that move south and east along the front will be powerful enough to produce strong, gusty and potentially damaging winds over 60 mph. Small hail, lightning and torrential rain (although brief) all will be possible as well.

While the tornado threat is extremely low, it's not zero, so of course we'll be watching for that as well.

For Philadelphia further south and east, the good news is that the daylight acts as fuel for these storms, so by the time they arrive in the city, it'll be well after sunset (7:39 p.m. Sunday) and below severe weather criteria. In fact, Philly and the shore may only see some scattered showers and a few rumbles from this quick-moving system.

By Monday, high pressure once again takes control of the forecast, bringing with it sunshine and warm temperatures everywhere.

Again, we are watching for the potential for severe weather for areas mainly north and west of Philadelphia for Sunday night. Stay with CBS News Philadelphia as we keep you safe, updated and ahead of the storms.

