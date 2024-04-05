Philadelphia region sees partly cloudy weather forecast, finally a break from rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Finally, almost no rain in the forecast. There are some sporadic showers on the radar, but otherwise we're expecting a partly cloudy Friday.

The high temperature in Philadelphia is 51 degrees, a little cooler in the Lehigh Valley and slightly warmer at the Jersey Shore.

It's looking like much of the same story into the weekend, but the high temperature will creep up - reaching 63 degrees by Monday. With only some clouds in the sky, conditions should be favorable for viewing the 2024 total solar eclipse.

This is a little below where we're supposed to be at this time of year and wind chills will make it feel even colder - especially the next few mornings.

We'll see the high spike even more to 73 degrees on Tuesday. On Wednesday we'll likely reach the 70s again, but not without some rain - we're expecting afternoon or evening showers Wednesday and another chance of rain next Thursday.

Stay with the NEXT Weather team as we keep an eye on those storms - but otherwise, enjoy mild temperatures and the bits of sunshine we have after days and days of rain!

Here's your 7-day forecast:

CBS News Philadelphia

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 51

Saturday: A quick AM shower? High 54, Low 37

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 56, Low 38

Monday: Decent viewing for 2024 solar eclipse. High 63, Low 38

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. High 73, Low 45

Wednesday: PM showers. High 70, Low 52

Thursday: More showers. High 69, Low 53

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.