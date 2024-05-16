Watch CBS News
Weather

Cloudy Thursday weather with chance of light showers in Philadelphia

By Kate Bilo

/ CBS Philadelphia

Mostly cloudy Thursday with some possible peeks of sun, showers still likely Saturday
Mostly cloudy Thursday with some possible peeks of sun, showers still likely Saturday 03:06

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather is still a little cloudy and cool for this time of year in the Philadelphia region. We've been lucky to hit the 70-degree mark lately, but it looks like we will get there Thursday thanks to some breaks of sunshine here and there.

philadelphia-pa-weather.png

Some sun will peek through the clouds and bring us to a high of 70 in Philadelphia, but a little cooler at the Jersey Shore.

A swirl of clouds around a coastal low is causing rain over Rhode Island and Connecticut, but a few of those showers may swirl over our region. None of these will bring major rain.

clouds-weather-forecast-may-16-2024.png

Cloud cover erodes later Thursday evening before a chance of morning fog Friday.

A front approaching from the west won't bring us rain but it will keep cloud cover steady Friday.

This front then dives southward and brings rain that will clip the southern parts of our region Saturday before sinking even farther south.

rain-saturday-may-18-2024.png

Here's your 7-day forecast:

pa-weather-7-day-forecast.png

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 72, Low 59

Saturday: Showers likely. High 64, Low 56

Sunday: Clouds and sun. High 72, Low 54

Monday: Partly sunny. High 76, Low 53

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High 78, Low 55

Wednesday: Warm with chance of a PM T-storm. High 81, Low 57

NEXT Weather Radars

Hourly Forecast

Get the latest weather info on the CBS News Philadelphia app.

First published on May 16, 2024 / 7:43 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.