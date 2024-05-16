Cloudy Thursday weather with chance of light showers in Philadelphia

Mostly cloudy Thursday with some possible peeks of sun, showers still likely Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The weather is still a little cloudy and cool for this time of year in the Philadelphia region. We've been lucky to hit the 70-degree mark lately, but it looks like we will get there Thursday thanks to some breaks of sunshine here and there.

Some sun will peek through the clouds and bring us to a high of 70 in Philadelphia, but a little cooler at the Jersey Shore.

A swirl of clouds around a coastal low is causing rain over Rhode Island and Connecticut, but a few of those showers may swirl over our region. None of these will bring major rain.

Cloud cover erodes later Thursday evening before a chance of morning fog Friday.

A front approaching from the west won't bring us rain but it will keep cloud cover steady Friday.

This front then dives southward and brings rain that will clip the southern parts of our region Saturday before sinking even farther south.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 70

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 72, Low 59

Saturday: Showers likely. High 64, Low 56

Sunday: Clouds and sun. High 72, Low 54

Monday: Partly sunny. High 76, Low 53

Tuesday: Sunny, nice. High 78, Low 55

Wednesday: Warm with chance of a PM T-storm. High 81, Low 57

