Scattered rain showers across Philadelphia, Delaware, Jersey Shore today

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Though the morning might start with some lighter gray skies and peeks of sunshine. don't get too excited, because clouds and rain are on the way for your Saturday.

Showers should be on the light side for much of the day, but there will be one moderate push of showers coming through in the mid to late morning.

An area of low pressure coming from the southwest will lift through the region and bring Saturday's rain.

By 8 a.m. we'll see some rain in our western suburbs like in Chester, Berks and Lancaster counties as well as parts of Delaware.

The showers fill in and move farther east, reaching Delaware and Montgomery counties as well as Philadelphia and South Jersey into the noon hour.

Those lingering scattered showers are still pushing through the area by around 6 p.m. That's when things finally start to taper off.

As far as the temperature, we peak at 68 degrees in Philadelphia and get down to the 50s tonight around the region.

Next week is nicer with temperatures in the 70s and 80s throughout the week, though there is a chance for thunderstorms later in the week, especially Thursday.

We're still keeping an eye on the developing forecast for Memorial Day Weekend, but it does look like at least some of it will be wet - but it won't be a washout. If you have plans for that weekend, keep checking back with us as the forecast develops.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: Scattered showers. High 68

Sunday: Partly sunny. High 72, Low 57

Monday: Turns mostly sunny. High 77, Low 55

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 81, Low 54

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 83, Low 58

Thursday: Chance of storms. High 85, Low 65

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 79, Low 64

