Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash causes major delays

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) -- Some lanes are reopening on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash temporarily shut down the westbound between Exit 351 and Exit 343 on Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 3 showed part of the median was damaged and being replaced.

CBS News Philadelphia

The crash was reported after 6 a.m.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder of the westbound side after 8 a.m. and multiple lanes were open on the eastbound side.

Drivers should expect delays of up to two hours on either side of the turnpike and nearby roads, especially Route 1.

A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing traffic backups across Bucks County Total Traffic/CBS News Philadelphia

The Nottingham Fire Department said it was a "serious accident involving several vehicles."