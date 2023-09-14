Watch CBS News
Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash causes major delays

By Joe Brandt

/ CBS Philadelphia

FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) -- Some lanes are reopening on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.

The crash temporarily shut down the westbound between Exit 351 and Exit 343 on Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 3 showed part of the median was damaged and being replaced.

turnpike-crash.jpg
CBS News Philadelphia

The crash was reported after 6 a.m.

Traffic was getting by on the shoulder of the westbound side after 8 a.m. and multiple lanes were open on the eastbound side.

Drivers should expect delays of up to two hours on either side of the turnpike and nearby roads, especially Route 1.

route-1-and-business-route-1-backup-traffic-camera.png
A crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing traffic backups across Bucks County Total Traffic/CBS News Philadelphia

The Nottingham Fire Department said it was a "serious accident involving several vehicles."

TRAFFIC ALERT PA TURNPIKE both west and east bound west of Philadelphia exit (route 1) a serious accident involving...

Posted by Nottingham Fire Department - Station 65 on Thursday, September 14, 2023

First published on September 14, 2023 / 8:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

