Part of Pennsylvania Turnpike reopens after crash causes major delays
FEASTERVILLE-TREVOSE, Pa. (CBS) -- Some lanes are reopening on the Pennsylvania Turnpike after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning.
The crash temporarily shut down the westbound between Exit 351 and Exit 343 on Wednesday morning. Images from Chopper 3 showed part of the median was damaged and being replaced.
The crash was reported after 6 a.m.
Traffic was getting by on the shoulder of the westbound side after 8 a.m. and multiple lanes were open on the eastbound side.
Drivers should expect delays of up to two hours on either side of the turnpike and nearby roads, especially Route 1.
The Nottingham Fire Department said it was a "serious accident involving several vehicles."
