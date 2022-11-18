Watch CBS News
Pa. teen stars alongside dance pros in "The Nutcracker"

Villanova teen starring in "The Nutcracker" at Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- A local high school student is nervous but ready to shine in multiple performances of the ballet "The Nutcracker" this weekend.

Lauren Meyer, 16, spoke with CBS Philadelphia Friday morning ahead of the five-show gauntlet this weekend at the Upper Darby Performing Arts Center. The Radnor High School junior will star as Marie Stahlbaum in the Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society's production of "The Nutcracker" this weekend.

Meyer, of Villanova, first got started in ballet when she was eight years old, at the encouragement of her mom. After trying one class, Meyer fell in love with ballet and hasn't stopped.

"A lot of people of different ages from toddlers to adults, they all very much enjoy the show and they keep coming back, and it really becomes a tradition for everyone," Meyer said.

"As a dancer, I love the show because it's so exciting every single year just to find out the cast list and be able to perform for everyone," she added.

As a high schooler Meyer is performing alongside professional dancers, and said she has learned a lot from them.

Narberth's Pennsylvania Academy of Ballet Society has put on the show annually for over 30 years.

How to see the show

The production lasts 90 minutes and is family friendly, recommended for ages four and up. The venue is located at the Upper Darby High School campus. Tickets cost $10-$25 and can be purchased at udfoundation.org/nutcracker or by calling 610-814-7270.

Shows are taking place:

  • Friday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. (cast available for photos afterward)
  • Saturday, Nov. 19, 3 p.m. (cast available for photos afterward)
  • Sunday, Nov. 20, 1:30 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 20, 5:30 p.m.
